Newell-Fonda’s bats boom in win over E’Hawks

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Six players had two hits apiece and Newell-Fonda scored seven runs in the third inning as the Mustangs went on to beat Emmetsburg 16-7 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday at Fonda.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, seven in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh inning.
