N-F tops North Union for ninth straight win

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Bailey Sievers collected three hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs at the plate and pitched a three-hitter in the circle to help lead No. 4 Newell-Fonda to a 12-1 win over North Union in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Swea City.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth.
