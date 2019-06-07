Midwest Christian visit historical society

Buena Vista County Historical Society enjoyed a great group of young people and their adult friends on Wednesday afternoon, from the Midwest Christian Services, which is part of the Sioux Central School district. Steven Posey along with several adults joined after lunch and toured the museum. A light snack followed the tour with this fun group. The museum was one of their fun project on their Storm Lake agenda of skating, etc. for the day.

