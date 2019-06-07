Kudos to Community Ed’s Performing Arts Series

Published Friday, June 7, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Storm Lake Community Education Performing Arts Series did it again! The last concert of the series — the Holy Rocka Rollaz — completed the season with another outstanding performance.

Each concert in the series exceeded my expectations. The cost is more than reasonable. They take place in Storm Lake — no driving. The auditorium is a beautiful and pleasant location for the performances and it has great acoustics. If you haven’t gotten your  ticket for next season, get it now!

KATHRYN MCKINLEY

Storm Lake

