Kudos to Community Ed’s Performing Arts Series
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
The Storm Lake Community Education Performing Arts Series did it again! The last concert of the series — the Holy Rocka Rollaz — completed the season with another outstanding performance.
Each concert in the series exceeded my expectations. The cost is more than reasonable. They take place in Storm Lake — no driving. The auditorium is a beautiful and pleasant location for the performances and it has great acoustics. If you haven’t gotten your ticket for next season, get it now!
KATHRYN MCKINLEY
Storm Lake
World News
- NHL: Blues on verge of maiden Stanley Cup after blanking Bruins
- As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
- Mexico foreign minister says national guard to deploy to southern border
- Colorado school officials consider razing site of Columbine massacre
- Biden reverses position on federal funding for abortion