Kudos to Community Ed’s Performing Arts Series

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Storm Lake Community Education Performing Arts Series did it again! The last concert of the series — the Holy Rocka Rollaz — completed the season with another outstanding performance.

Each concert in the series exceeded my expectations. The cost is more than reasonable. They take place in Storm Lake — no driving. The auditorium is a beautiful and pleasant location for the performances and it has great acoustics. If you haven’t gotten your ticket for next season, get it now!

KATHRYN MCKINLEY

Storm Lake