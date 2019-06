Turn Around Dance & Gymnastics presented its fourth annual dance concert “Dancepirations” June 1 and 2 at Storm Lake High School auditorium. Left to right: Penelope Evans, Natalie Bauer and Haylee Gatzemeyer in “Fly to Your Heart.” Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.