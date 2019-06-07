Hibbett wins Cup of Nations

The Cup Of Nations, sponsored by Summit Church, was held last Sunday at the Field of Dreams. The second annual one-day soccer tournament attracted 10 seven-person teams, each sponsored by a business or entity donating $250. The winning team, Hibbett, holds up the first place trophy with organizer and Summit Pastor Renato Jimenez at left. The tournament attracts diverse teams representing our own community along with some teams from out of town, said Jimenez.

