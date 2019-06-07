Foundation award grants to SL educators

Storm Lake Community School District Foundation announced the awarding of nine classroom educator incentive grants in the Storm Lake District for the 2019-20 school year at the district’s retirement breakfast on Monday June 3. The foundation is funding $8,800 worth of classroom grants to support needed efforts of classroom teachers. These grants were awarded by Mike Porsch, executive director of the foundation.

