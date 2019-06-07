Fonda Sievert

Fonda J. Sievert, 74, of Storm Lake died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Holstein.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Fonda Jane Sievert, the daughter of Ferd and Darlene (Barth) Thomsen, was born on Sept.14, 1944 in Sioux City. As an infant, she was baptized at Rock Branch United Methodist Church in Correctionville. She was later confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.

Fonda attended country school near Correctionville, Cushing and Anthon High School in 1962.

Fonda was married to Alwayne Meyer and the couple was blessed with one child, Craig Meyer. The couple later divorced and on Oct. 3, 1964, Fonda was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Sievert. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Robbi Sievert.

Fonda was known as the “sample lady” at Hy-Vee Food Store in Storm Lake, although over her 29 years there, she did nearly every job possible. Her coffee customers will forever remember her for her happy birthday tributes.

Fonda was a very avid NASCAR and drag racing fan. Fonda and Bob often focused their vacations around attending various races throughout the country. Watching racing was not enough for Fonda, she was proud to be on the pit crew of the Cy Chesterman Top Alcohol Funny Car.

Foremost in her life, was her family. She loved to care for all of them in any way possible. “Spoiling the grandkids and great-grands” was something she did often and with pride. Fonda loved giving gifts and celebrating holidays and events with her family. A birthday or special occasion was never overlooked by Fonda.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Bob Sievert of Storm Lake; children: Craig (Michelle) Meyer of Lawton; and Robbi (Chad) Hansen of Schaller; brother Stan (Debbie) Thomsen of Le Mars and his family; grandchildren: Kyle (Kathryn) Meyer, Bryce Meyer (special friend, Heidi Keller), Kelsey (Andrew) Roghair and Lucas Hansen; she was great-grandma to: Elijah, Noah and Abigail Meyer; Gigi to Claire and Taya Jane Roghair; brother-in-law Richard (Karen) Petersen, sister-in-law, Vida Palmer and their families; uncle Roy Sievert.

Fonda was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Jack Mahrt; stillborn brother Richard Ray Thomsen; and brother-in-law, Chuck Palmer.