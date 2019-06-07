Fast start helps Ridge View top rival OA-BCIG

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Emma Vohs had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to help Ridge View get past Western Valley Conference rival OA-BCIG 9-3 on Tuesday at Battle Creek.
The Raptors scored four runs in the first inning to build an early lead. They added four more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
