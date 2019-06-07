BVU student panel selected for American Heritage Lecture Series

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
BVU welcomes Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
Six Buena Vista University students have been selected to participate in an on-campus question-and-answer program with Apple Computer, Inc., Co-founder Steve Wozniak on Friday, Oct. 4, during his appearance on campus as the 23rd William W. Siebens American Heritage Lecturer laureate.
