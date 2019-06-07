BVRMC Foundation recognizes nursing scholarship recipients

The 14 recipients selected to receive nursing scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year were recognized at the 17th annual award reception held May 31 in the Kallmer Education Center at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. A total of 139 scholarships have been awarded since the program began in 2003. Each scholarship is $,1000 and is funded entirely from donations, many of them from very generous donors who have established a scholarship fund in their name.

