A-A boys trim N-F

Published Friday, June 7, 2019
Newell-Fonda scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia got past Newell-Fonda 8-7 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Fonda.
The Warriors scored five runs in the third inning and three in the seventh. The Mustangs plated two runs in the first, three in the fourth and two in the seventh.
