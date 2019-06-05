Walker, Larsen lead Newell-Fonda to lopsided win

Maggie Walker collected three hits and drove in four runs and Ella Larsen fired a one-hit shutout as No. 4 Newell-Fonda won its second consecutive game by a 16-0 score as it routed West Bend-Mallard last Thursday at West Bend.

The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and five more in the fifth.