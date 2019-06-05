Violet Werkmeister, 93, of Early passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Loring Hospital in Sac City. Violet was born on Aug. 8, 1925, to parents John and Carrie (Sinning) Lamaak in Herring. She was baptized as an infant and grew up in Herring, where she attended country school at Levey #9.

Violet was married to Ralph and they were blessed with five children: Judie, Peggy, James, Linda and Marlys. They later divorced. Violet loved having fresh flowers in her home. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and made many gifts for her family. She liked to be outside in her garden and would can her produce and enjoy cooking it later. Violet was a faithful member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake and formerly a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Early. She had a very strong faith and instilled it in her everyday life and with her family. Violet loved her family and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children: Judie Marsh of Wall Lake; Peggy (Robert) Parker of Cherokee; James (Peggy) Werkmeister of Denison; Linda Werkmeister of Early; and Marlys Werkmeister of Sioux City; grandchildren: Lynette (Curt) Schweers, Jolene Marsh, Gaylen Marsh, Rodney (Liza) Parker, Kimberly (Dan) Christoffer, Robert “Curtis” Parker and Ryan (Josie) Parker; great-grandchildren: Alison, Katie and Robert Schweers; Skyler Robinson; Rowen and Anna Parker; Parker, Caleb and Abigail Christoffer; and Marty Ann Parker; brothers: Orville (Carol) Lamaak of Denison and Virgil Lamaak of Wall Lake; sisters: Annabelle Craig of Anthon and Geraldine Lamaak of Wall Lake; sister-in-law Marcia Lamaak of Everly; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Dale Marsh; brothers: Marvin, Cecil, Donald and Jack Lamaak; sister Ruby Paulson; brothers-in-law: Walter Craig and Wesley Paulson; sister-in-law Audrey Lamaak.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake. Rev. Roger Carlisle will be officiating. Burial will take place at Wall Lake Cemetery.