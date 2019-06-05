BY JIM MCDIARMID

Retrospectively two views of the moon are bookends when I think about the Marines. In mid-1958 part of my infantry company was sent to Mount Fuji in Japan for a training exercise. We were moved, 500 nautical miles north aboard ship from our quarters on Okinawa, docking in Tokyo, trucked to Fuji, arriving on an overcast evening. We were housed in a large tent at the base of the mountain, fed C rations and sacked out, not yet having seen the inactive, cloud-shrouded volcano. In the night I awakened and exited the tent. The sky had cleared, the moon was full, the soaring mountain spectacular with its iconic snowcap.

The second nearly-as-impressive sighting of the moon occurred later. In 2003 I was teaching aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Navy aircraft carrier. We left the Persian Gulf heading to Perth, Australia, across the Indian Ocean. After dark I went to the tower and took an outside seat facing forward. Instead of a teenage Marine I was a 63-year-old retired civilian. Some of my students were Marine crew in a jet squadron. We sailed under low, white clouds toward the bright rising moon, cruising on a disc of moonlit ocean. The night was clear. The gigantic vessel sailed at the bright, full moon.

Enlisting in the Marines as a teenager out of a small town Iowa high school and signing on to teach rhetoric aboard Navy warships as an ageing man were among my better decisions.

A respected friend I served with in the Marines, retired Sergeant Major John Canley, earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving bravery at the Battle of Hue in 1968. Fortunately for me I was back in civilian life by 1968. All Marines didn’t face the horrors of combat as John did; some of us served in quieter times. Of 20 Marine infantrymen, one sees combat, depending largely on history’s caprice.

Nevertheless we can be as devoted to the Marine Corps ethos as John Canley is and cherish our own Marine experiences like him and others of his quality and depth.

My lifelong bonding with the Marine Corps was fixed by something unforgettable that happened on a warm night at MCRD in San Diego in June 1957.

Gunnery Sergeant Gary Tucker marched us to the base theatre where we heard Louis Armstrong’s All Star band render a concert. Then the Drill Instructor took us onto the grinder and taught us to whisper count cadence. In the darkness we marched quietly. The Korean War vet Tucker spoke firmly, “Norris you are bouncing.” The recruit Norris, a sturdy, handsome lad tended to swagger when the marching spirit moved him. He thus appeared out of sync with us less creative souls. Norris got the DI’s drift. You could hear the strides of recruits falling on the asphalt and the DI’s sober directions. Commander in Chief Eisenhower didn’t spend any of those valuable young lives foolishly. Friends who took recruit training at Paris Island on the east coast (known irreverently as Hillbilly Marines, those who went through San Diego are facetiously referred to as Hollywood Marines) say we had it easier.

In recent years much has been said about such Marine officers as Jim Mattis and Bob Mueller. Both are men whose Marine service and subsequent careers are exemplary. My own favored officer type was personified by General Oliver Smith who led the First Marine Division at the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War.

After his combat leadership in Korea, Oliver Smith completed his career as a workhorse for the Corps. Among his later accomplishments that touched me was the development of the Pickle Meadows training base in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. As a First Division Marine I spent several weeks at that cold weather training facility.

General Smith’s career is superbly told in the book For Country and Corps.

Now I am looking forward to an autumn visit from my friend Jeff Grosscup of Minneapolis. Jeff came to work with me in 1970 after a hitch in the Marines. He also plans to attend a reunion with Marines from the American Beauty Recon Team who recovered the body of Jimmy Stewart’s son in Vietnam. Jeff, an artillery forward observer in Vietnam, participated in that recovery.

In the meantime, Jeff and his wife Karin (a retired psychiatric nurse) are at America’s southern border to voluntarily help with the confusion in that unsettled region. The Grosscups are not quiet or tired Americans. I am tired and quiet. My excuse is that I am in my 80th year and don’t get around quickly anymore.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.