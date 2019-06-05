Two graduating seniors receive Discovery Scholarships

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Two local graduating seniors have received $1,500 scholarships to the university or trade school of their choice through the Discovery Scholarship program sponsored by the Flint Hills Resources Arthur ethanol plant.
Area students include: Camber Herrig of East Sac High School and Jacob Kliegl of Ridge View High School.
