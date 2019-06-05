Sioux Central hurt by slow start in loss to Twin Lakes foe South Central Cal

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019
South Central Calhoun scored 10 runs in the final three innings to take control of the game as it went on to defeat Sioux Central 11-3 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Peterson.
The Titans scored three runs in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and five in the seventh. The Rebels plated all three of their runs in the fifth.
