Rojas homers, drives in six runs as Newell-Fonda routs WB-Mallard

R.J. Rojas went 4-for-4, including a grand slam home run, and drove in six runs to help power Newell-Fonda to a 20-6 win over West Bend-Mallard in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Gilmore City.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, four in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and six more in the sixth.