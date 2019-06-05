Ridge View wins one, drops pair of games in Sheldon Invitational

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Ridge View played in the Sheldon Tournament last Saturday and the Raptors came away with one win in three games.
The Raptors were edged by Sioux Center 8-7 in the first game. The team had eight hits, including three by Madeline Else. Rachel Kenny added two hits. Mikayla Kolpin, Kennedy Mason and Anya Kistenmacher each had one hit.
