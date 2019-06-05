Peanut butter drive collects over 900 jars

The Storm Lake Rotary club held its annual peanut butter drive for Upper Des Moines opportunity throughout the month of May. Due to the generosity of the general public and a $500 donation from MetaBank which the Rotary club matched, the club was able to donate and deliver over 900 jars of peanut butter. Left, back to front: Matt Phillips, Larry Schultz and Debbie Klatt, Right: Matt Adams, Tracee Dierenfield and Jared Brashears.

