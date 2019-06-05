Not nice Trump
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Would you visit someone and insult their friends or family? Everyone hears a different “drum beam” and looks at the “big picture” from a different view; I understand that. But our president has his own set of values and goals in his life that seem to be pretty much opposite of a friend or neighbor – that I know. ‘Nuff said.
DALE SORENSON
Alta
World News
- Trump arrives in Ireland for low-key first presidential visit
- White House adviser says tariffs on Mexican goods may not be needed
- Republican Senator predicts U.S. will not impose tariffs on Mexico
- Factbox: Effect of potential Mexico tariffs on U.S. companies
- Judge weighs fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic after court hearing