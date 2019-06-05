Not nice Trump

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Would you visit someone and insult their friends or family? Everyone hears a different “drum beam” and looks at the “big picture” from a different view; I understand that. But our president has his own set of values and goals in his life that seem to be pretty much opposite of a friend or neighbor – that I know. ‘Nuff said.

DALE SORENSON

Alta

