NORTHWEST IOWA FISHING REPORT

Black Hawk Lake: Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Water level is about 12 inches over the crest of the spillway. Anglers are picking up fish in between rain events. Bluegill is fair. Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Walleye is fair.

