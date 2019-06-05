Luis Moran, 75, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Luis Moran, the son of Luis and Epimenia (Martinez), was born in San Pedro, Coahuila, Mexico on Feb. 5, 1944. He lived his youth and received his education in Mexico.

On Jan. 14, 1969, Luis was united in marriage to Guadalupe Lopez in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, and this couple was blessed with four children: Thelma, Sylvia, Belia and Jose Angel. Luis and Guadalupe resided in Mexico where he had worked with furniture delivery. In 1980, they moved to Laredo, Texas. They came to make their home in Storm Lake in 1991. Luis was employed for a brief time at Bil Mar Foods. For the past 15 years Luis was a collector of scrap metal.

Luis had attended the Hispanic worship services at Hope Evangelical Free Church. He enjoyed fishing, fixing bicycles and collecting recyclable cans and scrap metal.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Guadalupe of Storm Lake; his children: Thelma Russo of Laredo, Texas; Sylvia Cedillo, Belia Renteria and Jose Angel Moran all of Storm Lake; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other extended family and friends.

Luis was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.