Lester Bjorklund Jr.

Lester Delbert Bjorklund Jr., 80, of Bondurant passed from this life on June 1, 2019, after his short fight with cancer.

Lester was born to Lester Delbert Sr. and Margaret (Beadell) Bjorklund on Jan. 15, 1939 and was raised into a generation of farmers in Albert City. After graduating high school, he went on to pursue and earn his degree in agriculture. “And on the eighth Day, God created a farmer.”

He began his career working for the Farmers CO-OP in Marathon, then Standard Oil, ultimately excelling as the State Branch Manager for American Income Life Insurance where he applied his strong work ethic, learned on the farm, becoming an award-winning insurance industry leader. In his retirement, and to stay busy, he became an overnight semi-truck driver, delivering mail for the USPS until the age of 77.

Lester married Karen Kay Haldin of Sioux Rapids on June 12, 1960 in the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua. They would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this month.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Margaret Bjorklund of Albert City.

He is survived by his wife Karen Kay Bjorklund of Bondurant; daughter Debby Christensen (Scott) of Des Moines; daughter Lori (Mark) Trout of Winterset; and son Kyle Bjorklund of Bondurant; sister Shirley A. Engebretson of Iowa Falls; brother-in-law and best friend Kenneth Obman of Rembrandt; sister-in-law Cleone Mickelson of Aurelia; six grandchildren: Nicole, Tyler, Justin, Tanner, Zachary and Carter; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Genevieve, Emmalyn and Aksel; as well as a host of relatives and friends to cherish his memory.

Lester was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and farmer. He most recently enjoyed the company of his great-grandchildren. Lester was greatly loved and respected by his family and will be deeply missed. No services are planned.

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free, I’m following the path God laid for me, I took his hand when I heard Him call, I turned my back and left it all.