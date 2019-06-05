Retiring kindergarten teacher of 21 years Nancy Thompson led the way for the “fourth grade walk” Thursday, the last day of school, where Storm Lake fourth-graders get high-fives on their way out. Nancy is shaking hands with aide Jennifer Thompson. She is followed by Deb Matasovsky, an aide retiring after 20 years. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

