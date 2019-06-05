Holly Tuttle, 40, of Redsfield, S.D. formerly of Spencer and Sioux Rapids, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.