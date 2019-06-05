The annual Highview Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 8, at Pizza Ranch in Storm Lake. The group will meet at 5:30 p.m. and eat at 6 p.m. Everyone who has attended or worked at Highview, is invited.

The Highview School was located in Buena Vista County six miles west of Rembrandt and closed in 1957. Questions contact Garold Galvin 296- 4407.