Happenings

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Triathlon/Duathlon event to be held
The Hy-Noon Kiwanis Storm the Lake Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon will be held on Aug. 17 at King’s Pointe Waterpark and Resort. Participants swim a half mile in the bay, bike 12 miles around the lake and run a 5K along the lake. Athletes can participate as an individual ($60) or as a team of a swimmer, a biker and a runner ($75).
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.