Happenings

Triathlon/Duathlon event to be held

The Hy-Noon Kiwanis Storm the Lake Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon will be held on Aug. 17 at King’s Pointe Waterpark and Resort. Participants swim a half mile in the bay, bike 12 miles around the lake and run a 5K along the lake. Athletes can participate as an individual ($60) or as a team of a swimmer, a biker and a runner ($75).