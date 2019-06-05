First Cooperative Association awards $12,000 in scholarships

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019
First Cooperative Association, headquartered in Cherokee, with 23 locations in Northwest Iowa has awarded 24 $500 scholarships to chosen graduates in their trade area. Since 1997 in excess of $178,000 has been given to local graduates to further their education in a variety of fields.
This year’s area recipients are:
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.