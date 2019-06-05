Dubious Mueller

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

At his news conference, Robert Mueller gave his blessing to the Democratic House to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump. Mr. Mueller found no Russian collusion with Mr. Trump nor did he say that he interfered with his investigation. He would have served the public better with letting his report stand.

Mr. Mueller then “gave a spirited defense of all involved in the investigation of being of the highest integrity.”

That appears rather dubious given that former FBI Director Andrew McCabe is being investigated for lying, and that FBI investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were fired.

As he leaves his role, perhaps Mr. Mueller may receive an offer to head the Democrat National Committee.

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.