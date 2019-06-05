Disc golf and grill-out for fourth-graders

Ms. Thorn’s fourth grade classroom were Partners in Excellence with United Bank of Iowa for the 2018-2019 school year. On May 28, UBI hosted the class for disc golf and lunch. Unfortunately, the local disc golf course was too wet for the class to visit, so they made their own at the elementary school For many, this was the first time partaking in the sport. UBI enlisted the help of local disc golf enthusiast Tom Cullen and the Storm Lake Kiwanas who introduced the basics of the game.

