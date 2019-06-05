Dick Vail, 70, of Sioux Rapids died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Spencer.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 3, at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial was in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

Richard Vail, the son of Harold and Gladyce (Bowers) Vail, was born on Jan. 18, 1949 in Des Moines. As an infant, Dick was baptized and later confirmed at Trinity United Methodist Church in Webb.

Dick attended grade school in Webb. He graduated from Marathon High School in 1967. After graduating high school, Dick moved to Des Moines to work at a service station. He later moved back home to Webb where he worked at a service station and helped his dad farm.

On June 19, 1974, Dick was united in marriage to Lourene Miller in Fostoria. The couple was blessed with two children, Amy and Justin.

Throughout his working career, Dick was a small engine mechanic and ran the parts store in Sioux Rapids while farming until 1995. He also worked for Ronnie Brown Auctions for 30 years.

Dick was active in his community through being on the Boards of Supervisors of Buena Vista County for 22 years. He was also named a founder of the Rembrandt Ball Fields, coached kids in summer ball, youth group leader, member of numerous church boards at First United Church in Sioux Rapids, and served on the board for Albert City Threshermen and Collectors Show.

Dick’s favorite pastime was racing stock cars. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing; he started a fishing tradition on his and Lourene’s honeymoon and they have done it every year since. Dick never knew a stranger and when you visited with him, it was never short.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lourene of Sioux Rapids; children: Amy Rozeboom of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Justin (Molly) Vail of Spencer; grandchildren: Steven, Max, Kyler, Alexis and Hunter Rozeboom; Tyriana and Jersey Vail; nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Vail.