Brett Sundberg, 51, of Sioux Falls, S.D. died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 4, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

Brett Sundberg was born on March 22, 1968 in Phoenix, Ariz. to Gary and Barbara (Thompson) Sundberg. As an infant, he was baptized at Shepard of the Valley Church. He was later confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church.

Brett spent most of his early childhood growing up near Phoenix. He enjoyed trips back to Iowa to see family and spend time at the farm and enjoyed going fishing.

In his youth, Brett attended Cordova School. Brett and Barb moved to Hot Springs, S.D. in 1981 and he later graduated from Hot Springs High School on May 24, 1987.

In the early 1990s Brett moved to the cities. He worked in various hotels with various responsibilities. Brett enjoyed the city and would often cruise around just taking in the sites around him.

In 2004, Brett made his move to Sioux Falls, S.D. This was to be closer to family in Sioux Falls, his mom in Cherokee, and other family in the area. Brett worked at many restaurants and met several friends. The Frying Pan in Sioux Falls was one of the places that he worked at most recently.

Brett had several interests but some of his best memories were playing jokes and a few pranks on those he cared for. He really had a great sense of humor. In addition to that, he enjoyed and loved to have several pets. Cats seemed to be his favorite pets… though fish, snakes and dogs were common too.

Brett had a very special bond with his mom, Barb. He would often take trips to Sioux Rapids and Storm Lake. After his parents passed, he enjoyed family members, friends and sharing stories of his mom and dad.

Brett was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Barbara Sundberg; grandparents: Ivan and Virginia Thompson; John and Lucille Sundberg; and seven Sundberg aunts and uncles.

Left to cherish his memory include his step-mother, Mary Sundberg; aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family including Suzanne Potratz and her family; along with his two cats, Jersey and Buffy.

Brett’s personal quote on life is, “You Got That Right.”