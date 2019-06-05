Betty Eickhoff, 93, of Newell died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 4, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Newell Cemetery.

She was born June 19, 1925 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Harding and Carrie (Fitchett) Hansen.

On April 6, 1941, Betty was united in marriage to Edgar Eickhoff in Storm Lake. Together they were blessed with four children: William “Bill”, Becky, Steve and Tom.

Betty was confirmed and continued to be a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.

Betty enjoyed being a homemaker, but she also worked in retail sales at various businesses; Ben Franklin, Penney’s, Sears and Varenhorst Fabric. In her leisure time, she was an accomplished quilter, making many quilts for her children and grandchildren and for several people out of state. Betty loved spending time in her yard and flower garden and was even a flower judge at the local fairs. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends while sitting on her front porch.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bill (Karen) Eickhoff of Orange City; daughters-in-law: Karen Eickhoff of Spencer and LaDonna Eickhoff of Grinnell; brother Ken (Mary) Hansen of Lakeside; also 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Edgar; parents, Harding and Carrie Hansen; sons: Steve and Tom; daughter and son-in-law Becky and Loren Zoet; grandchildren: Jodey Marasich and Craig Eickhoff; and sisters: Ruby Pierce and Marge Peck.

Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.