Anderson makes school history during state golf tournament

Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Whitney Anderson made school history at the Class 1A girls state golf tournament last week.
The Sioux Central senior became the first female golfer in school history to place as she finished seventh overall with a 36-hole score of 172. Last year, Anderson made history by becoming the first female golfer to qualify for state.
