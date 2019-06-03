Luis Moran
Luis Moran, 75, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
