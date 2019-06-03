Fonda Sievert

Fonda J. Sievert, 74, of Storm Lake died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Holstein.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.