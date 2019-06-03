David Kwikkel, 61, of Storm Lake died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 6, from 4-8 p.m. with a vigil at 7:30 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Rock Rapids. A memorial fund in David's name has been established.