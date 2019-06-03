Brett Sundberg
Brett Sundberg, 51, of Sioux Falls, S.D. died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Sioux Falls.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
