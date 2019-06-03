Betty Eickhoff, 93, of Newell died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Storm Lake.