Betty Eickhoff
Betty Eickhoff, 93, of Newell died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Storm Lake.
