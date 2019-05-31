Who is the smartest grandchild in the world

Being on Jeopardy was a lifelong dream for Emma Boettcher. Emma will be on the Monday, June 3 episode of Jeopardy. She is the daughter of Kristi and Kevin Boettcher and granddaughter of Lloyd Boettcher of Storm Lake. Kevin is a Storm Lake High School graduate. Emma works at Chicago University in the library.

