When I saw a tornado

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

The tornadoes that have smashed through the Midwest this week, cutting a swath of destruction from Texas to Ohio, reminded me of the twister that flattened much of Algona 40 years ago on June 28, 1979.

I saw it all. Art and I were working at the Algona newspapers at the time. I was photographing a softball game about 7 p.m. between Algona High School and Algona Garrigan on the latter’s field in the northeast part of town when the sirens began to wail. While the teams and fans headed for shelter in the Garrigan school, I headed north with my camera and confronted the ominous cloud as it headed into town from the northwest.

I managed to get off a few shots with my camera before scrambling to safety in a crawl space under a restaurant at the corner of highways 18 and 169 on the north side of Algona. There I and a handful of staff from the restaurant waited for a half hour or so as the twister flattened three of the four corners of the intersection. Our corner was spared.

Nowadays, with the proliferation of cellphones and video cameras, tornado photos are common, but 40 years ago it was extremely rare to capture one on film. When the Associated Press found out I had some shots, it sent a man down from Minneapolis to get copies of my black and white photos and flashed them to newspapers and TV around the world.

Although tornadoes have occurred on every continent except Antractica, they are by far most likely in the central United States which has 10 times more tornadoes than the next closest country, Canada.

Algona was preparing to celebrate its 125th anniversary that week, but those plans took a back seat to recovery efforts by the community. The newspapers published a special edition covering the tornado, requiring several extra press runs to keep up with the demand. The negatives of my pictures went into the publisher’s safe.

This was the biggest news event I have ever been a part of. It was a baptism by fire for Art, who was a summer college intern from St. Thomas in St. Paul. It was the first of many big stories he would cover, culminating in his Pulitzer Prize in 2017 here at The Storm Lake Times.

It also taught me to pay attention when the weather sirens start blaring. Casualties in the Algona tornado were far less than expected — two people died — because the sirens gave residents at least 10 minutes warning. When you hear tornado sirens, don’t stand and gawk. Run for the basement! Some fool with a camera like me will record the event and you can safely look at it later, after the storm passes.

Every year on the anniversary I publish the photo to commemorate my 15 minutes of fame, which delights Public Safety Director Mark Prosser.