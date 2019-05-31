Tyson donates $20,000 for child care, diversity fest

Trepson Families and Children has been awarded $20,000 from for child care expansion and to support the first Day of the Child Multicultural Festival Sept. 28 in Storm Lake. Trevina Jefferson is shown with the check along with members of the Day of the Child steering committee: Storm Lake Elementary, Storm Lake Early Childhood Center, Head Start and Storm Lake United. Trepson Families and Children has two centers: Full time preschool at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and child care at Jefferson’s home.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.