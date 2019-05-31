Six-run inning by MNW proves to be costly for Sioux Central

Published Friday, May 31, 2019
Maggie McGuire went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and three RBI, but it wasn’t enough as Manson Northwest Webster defeated Sioux Central 13-7 on Tuesday at Peterson.
Manson scored three runs in the first inning, four in the fifth and six more in the seventh. Sioux Central plated a run in the first, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
