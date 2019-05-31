Ridge View uses 11-hit attack to beat conference rival MVAOCOU

Published Friday, May 31, 2019
Beth Meyer collected two hits and drove in three runs to power an 11-hit attack, and Emerson Else pitched a five-hitter as Ridge View defeated MVAOCOU 11-1 in a Western Valley Conference game on Monday at Galva.
The Raptors scored two runs in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth.
