NORTHWEST IOWA FISHING REPORT

Black Hawk Lake: Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Bluegill is fair. Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Yellow perch is fair. Anglers are picking up perch from shore along Ice House Point and the fish house in Town Bay using minnows fished under a bobber. Some have had luck fishing from the inlet bridge. Walleye is fair.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.