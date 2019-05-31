Michael Brander

Michael James Brander, 66, of Denver, Colo. and formerly of Storm Lake, died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Spencer.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice or cancer research.