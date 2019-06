The Alta P.E.O. awarded the annual scholarship to Nicole Jensen, Alta. The $300 scholarship is for the 2019-20 academic year where she will attending Iowa State University pursuing a degree in elementary education. She was honored at the P.E.O. brunch along with her mother.

