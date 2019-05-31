Dick Vail

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Dick Vail, 70, of Sioux Rapids died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Spencer.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 2, from 3-5 p.m. at the church in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. 

