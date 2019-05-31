Dick Vail
Dick Vail, 70, of Sioux Rapids died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Spencer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 2, from 3-5 p.m. at the church in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
