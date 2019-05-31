Carl Erickson

Carl “Swede” Norman Erickson was born on Parson Homestead Farm between Webb and Gillett Grove on Jan. 7, 1923. He was born with pneumonia and almost died in infancy.

He attended school in Webb and Sioux Rapids. After school, he married Ruth Essick before joining the service. He was deployed in June 1944 to Fort Knox, Ky. During WWII, he was a medium tank driver. He fought in the Rhineland Central Europe Campaign under General Patton in the 12th Armored Division.

After the war, he came back to Webb and his family continued to grow. He then moved to Peterson and worked for Ted’s Shop until 1958. At that time, he moved his family to Albert City and purchased Swede’s Welding Shop and raised his family. In 1977, Ruth and Swede purchased a John Deere CP dealership in Walker, Minn. Unexpectedly Ruth passed away May 21, 1977.

Swede married Ardis Essick on July 2, 1977 and moved to Walker, Minn. When the two of them married, his family grew with children: Jean (Tom), Chris (Bob), Russ, Ray (Kathy), Sue (Terry). They lived in Walker, Minn. from July 1977 to June 1981, where they were owners of the John Deere CP dealership.

In June 1981, they moved back to Peterson to be closer to their children and families. He went back to work for Feekes Farm center and worked there until 2005 when he retired as blacksmith.

In August 2010, he went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with his Sergeant First Class granddaughter, Heather Warren as his guardian. He met up with another granddaughter where the two of them spent the day wheeling their grandpa around and taking pictures. In April 2015, to show eternal gratitude he was awarded the Legion of Honor pin. He was honored by the French Government for his service in France during WWII. This is the highest honor that France can bestow upon those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France.

He spent his past time fishing, working in his gardens, bird watching, reading, watching grandkids in their many activities, captivating audiences young and old with his stories of the war, big fish stories, and his life encounters.

After the war his service didn’t stop there. He was a scout leader for 23 years, city councilman, mayor (six years), fireman (11 years), VFW, Albert City Chamber, Sunday School teacher, and just an amazing God loving man.

He passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 at Pearl Valley Nursing Home in Sutherland.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 30 at United Methodist Church in Peterson. Interment was in Fairfield Cemetery in Albert City. Arrangements were under the direction of Warner Funeral Home in Peterson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ardis; sons: Carl Jr. (Edith), Pete (Nancy), Erik (Barb) and Alex (Linda); daughter-in-law Marie; sisters: Josephine and Sharon; brothers: David and Jay; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel (Parsons) and Lars Erickson; wife Ruth; son David; daughter Judy Steffen; son-in-law Ray Steffen; and sisters: Madeline, Maxine, Bonnie, Ieleen and Neenah.